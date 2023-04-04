East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Angel Layettes
Angel Layettes brings comfort to grieving families over the loss of an infant from death shortly after birth by providing, without charge, custom designed burial layettes and keepsakes. They are in immediate need of six sewing machine replacements. They also have a high need for increased fabric to meet the need of families and hospitals.
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.