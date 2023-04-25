East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“”The Women’s Fund of Smith County believes that together is better. Through collective giving, we transform our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children. In collaboration with area nonprofits, the Women’s Fund seeks to foster big dreams and far-reaching community impact.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org.