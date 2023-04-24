East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation (WISDEF) is a bridge between the private resources of the community and the needs of the classroom. We fund creative educational programs and projects through fundraising to award grants to employees of Whitehouse ISD. Our vision is an engaged community where inspired educators and exceptional opportunities are available to all students.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.