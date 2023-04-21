East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
United Way of Smith County
“Each year, one in four people living in Smith County are helped through the efforts of the 26 local nonprofit programs we fund. This provides a hand up to individuals and families in critical need. Your support addresses health, education, financial stability and crisis intervention issues in our community. Through corporate Community Pillar sponsors, all costs to operate United Way of Smith County are covered, ensuring 100% of all other donations directly impact those in need.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.