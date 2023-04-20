East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Tyler Area Ambucs
“The disability community in East Texas needs your help. Tyler Area Ambucs offers wheelchair ramps and adapted tricycles free of charge for individuals in need. Without community support, we will be unable to provide these services.”
This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation.