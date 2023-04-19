East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Tiny Evie Rocks
“Our mission is to provide hope to those impacted by suicide through acts of kindness and love. Through these acts, we bring awareness to the community and strive to remove the stigma associated with mental illness and suicide.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org.