East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
SPCA of East Texas
“The SPCA East Texas is a local non-profit organization that caters to the needs of our community’s homeless pet population with the help of our generous donors. 100% of all donations remain here in our community to fund important lifesaving programs Our fundraising ability in the community has been dramatically altered by COVID-19 and subsequent strains. We currently have 150 dogs and cats in our foster care program and the calls for help with homeless and abandoned animals do not stop.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.