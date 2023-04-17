East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“Our most pressing need is for a cold $3,000 worth of Freon to have our air conditioner work again. There are also things that are always needed such as funds for supplies and funding for staff, as well as funds for building maintenance and funding for our new exhibits in order to refresh them in order to keep visitors coming back.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.