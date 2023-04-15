East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
O’Malley Alley Cat — Tyler
“We rescue cats in need, foster them and help get them placed in their loving indoor forever homes. Our TLC helps bring some of them out of their shells and allows their personalities to sparkle. Our network of fosters play matchmakers in getting our rescues with their purrfect forever homes. We have our cats tested for diseases, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.”
This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation.