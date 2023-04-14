East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc.
“Meals on Wheels East Texas empowers older and disabled adults to live independently in their own homes by providing nutritious home-delivered meals, safety checks, socialization, and community connection, which result in an enhanced quality of life and purpose as everyday people join us in ministry.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.