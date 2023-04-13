East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Make a Wish Foundation
“We currently have over 130 children in East Texas waiting for a wish; and we believe they simply cannot afford to wait. Wishes are not reserved for children with terminal illnesses. Medical research reveals wishes provide physical and emotional benefits that can give children with critical illnesses a higher chance of survival. Wishes are catalysts for hope — profoundly effective in fueling a child’s drive to defy the odds and push toward tomorrow. Families are unified and entire communities are enriched — the positive impact is boundless.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.