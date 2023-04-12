East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas
“Girl Scouts is more important than ever in preparing girls for the skills they need to thrive today and into the future. They are struggling with pressures that impact their confidence, a gap in social and emotional skill development, mental health challenges, and an uncertainty about the world and their future like never before. Girls need and deserve the support of schools, families and communities AND an organization that invests in their confidence, self-esteem, mental wellness, and believes in their wholeness, leadership, potential and their future.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.