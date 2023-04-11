East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
East Texas Food Bank
“The East Texas Food Bank exists to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas for the 1 in 6 East Texans, including 1 in 4 children, who are facing hunger. Established in 1988, the East Texas Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in East Texas, covering 26 counties. We work to feed our community through a network of 200+ partner agencies and feeding programs, strengthen families by providing nutrition education and benefits assistance and lead the community in hunger-relief work.”
