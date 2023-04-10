East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“Our mission is to prepare youth to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Developing youth through character education, job-skills training, academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, citizenship skills, outdoor adventures, and leadership development. Our programs encompass every aspect of youth development from mental, physical, emotional, spiritual, and intellectual.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.