East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Discovery Science Place
“Igniting curiosity in young minds through fun, hands-on exploration. Discovery Science Place is a nonprofit, community supported children’s science museum in Tyler, Texas. Founded in 1993 by community volunteers, the organization’s goal is to provide an affordable, fun, educational place for families to experience hands-on learning. Families and students from throughout East Texas are among more than 60,000 guests who visit each year.”
