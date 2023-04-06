East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
CASA for Kids of East Texas
CASA for Kids of East Texas is a non-profit organization that mobilizes community volunteers to help break the cycle of child abuse. These volunteers advocate for children that are involved in the family court system. Child Protective Services (CPS) has removed these children from their homes for their safety and well-being, and they now reside in foster care. CASA volunteers have an opportunity to affect real change in the lives of these children by advocating for their best interests in court.
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.