East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Camp V
“Designed as a multipurposed facility to meet the needs of Veterans and their families, CampV has established itself as the most comprehensive model for providing Veteran support by utilizing a multi-faceted approach combining military and civilian resources. Serving Veterans and their families while providing Connection, Service, and Hope is CampV’s highest priority. By establishing a central facility that houses multiple service providers, CampV has reduced the delay in services for Veterans and their families.”
This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation.