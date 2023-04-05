East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Bullard Community Library
The Bullard Community Library is a place of education and encouragement which provides varied resources in a welcoming atmosphere to people of all ages and capabilities, fosters cultural arts, encourages intercultural relationships and forges partnerships to serve the community. Bullard Community Library provides its patrons with 22,000 books in print, 1,166 audio books, 1,043 movies and 19,589 downloadable books.
