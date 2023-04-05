Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.