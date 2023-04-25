East Texas nonprofit organizations had plenty of reasons to celebrate Tuesday.

An 18-hour online fundraiser, East Texas Giving Day, was held to benefit 350 participating nonprofits in the region. The event was put on by East Texas Communities Foundation.

Although the event was virtual, many organizations got together in person to celebrate the day and encourage the community to donate to their cause. One such organization was CampV, a one-stop shop veterans organization based in Tyler that serves 14 counties.

By 4 p.m. with still eight hours remaining to donate, over $1.57 million had been raised through 4,338 donations to 321 organizations in the 32 counties served by ETCF. CampV, which held a Giving Day House Party at its headquarters on Front Street, had already surpassed its personal goal by Tuesday afternoon.

"We did surpass our goal; it was a huge surprise. It has been nothing but outstanding," said Travis Gladhill, CampV executive director. "Now, what do you do with goals? You make new goals. We hope to keep this going for the rest of the day."

As of 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, CampV collected more than $27,000 in donations and was ranked No. 17 on the Giving Day leaderboard.

"These are the men and women that serve to protect our freedoms," Gladhill said. "With us as an organization, even though we're only three years old, we have made a lot of waves as far as veteran improvement here in the East Texas area, and I think people have recognized that."

The purpose of East Texas Giving Day is to unite the region as a community to efficiently support and raise money and awareness for East Texas nonprofits. The initiative, organized by ETCF, provides citizens across ETCF’s 32-county service area an easy platform to support the mission of local nonprofits.

"To have that centralized location for all the nonprofits to go to for this giving campaign is something that the entire community looks forward to," Gladhill said.

East Texas has the second-largest veteran population in Texas while simultaneously being the least served. CampV was created as a one-stop shop for all services for veterans and their families. The 20-acre campus serves 14 counties, including Smith, Rains, Wood, Camp, Upshur, Marion, Harrison, Gregg, Van Zandt, Henderson, Anderson, Cherokee, Rusk and Panola.

All the money goes directly back to veteran programs, like the fitness center, service dog training and equine therapy programs.

Tyler resident Amber Sanchez grew up with uncles in the Marines, and her grandfather was an Army veteran.

"It's very sentimental to know that there's a lot of (East Texas) veterans that can come here as a sanctuary," Sanchez said. "I wish every area had something like this."

Various members of the CampV team and Mayor Don Warren were subject to an intense and entertaining game of dunk booth during Tuesday's house party. Despite the cooler weather, everyone laughed, smiled and joked, increasing community engagement and awareness for East Texas veterans.

Live music was provided by Gent Mountain Grassburs, a bluegrass band, and Stone School of Massage gave free massages. The Tyler Lions Club gave out grilled hotdogs with all the fixins', cookies and refreshments to anyone in attendance.

"It's what we do to try to motivate everybody to come out and have a good time at CampV and donate, but our biggest deal is … to get people to know we exist," community engagement manager Mark Shaw said. "We're the only place that has what we call a one-stop shop. We have all the resources that veterans need under one roof."

To donate to CampV, visit EastTexasGivingDay.org/CampV.

"Support your veterans, support your brothers, your sisters, your aunts, your uncles, your mothers, your fathers. We have a huge veteran population in East Texas, and they need all the support we can give them," Gladhill said.

Other organizations on the Top 10 leaderboard as of 4 p.m. Tuesday included, The Fostering Collective at No. 1, followed by Bethesda Health Clinic, Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County, Breckenridge Village of Tyler, Hope Ministries of Northeast Texas, East Texas Food Bank, Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Texarkana College Foundation, Promise Academy and Timberline Baptist Camp & Conference Center.

To view all 350 participating nonprofits and to donate, visit www.easttexasgivingday.org/nonprofits.

The 2022 fundraiser saw almost $2.9 million raised.

“Last year’s Giving Day was a remarkable success in an incredibly uncertain environment,” said Kyle Penney, president of East Texas Communities Foundation. “With 350 nonprofits participating this year, and the incredible support from our media partners, we feel the nonprofit community will benefit greatly from the attention this event generates.”

For an update on the amount of funds raised, visit www.easttexasgivingday.org.