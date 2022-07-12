Through a collaboration project, the nonprofit Children’s Defense Fund Texas in Tyler and Superior HealthPlan recently established a hygiene closet for local East Texas families in need.
Families came to the closet during an event Tuesday and left with a sense of relief and smiles on their faces as they received a blue bag with free hygiene products for their household.
Almost 100 items were given out in the first 30 minutes, said Cindy Ross, program director for Children’s Defense Fund Texas in Tyler.
The closet consists of hygiene and household cleaning items such as toilet paper, feminine and personal hygiene products, cleaners, wipes, diapers, toothbrushes, face masks, toothpaste, home cleaning products and detergent.
The event was the second time the nonprofit opened up the closet, which launched last month.
“We are so happy to partner with Superior HealthPlan again in this capacity, in helping with the community, because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to give out these items to the community,” Ross said. “We know the needs of those families, we’re talking to them every day and with this happening, it’s just a blessing in disguise.”
Laurel Young, community relations coordinator for Superior HealthPlan, said the hygiene closets are a statewide initiative created by the nonprofit to assist low-income families.
“Initially Superior recognized there was a need in the community for hygiene items for families that are low income. They might have access to a variety of food resources but the amount of hygiene items that are available to the community at no cost was minimal,” Young said. “Superior is trying to fill that gap and help meet the needs of low-income families who may not be able to afford those hygiene items.”
Young mentioned that through funding, they hope to keep the hygiene closet until December for now but it varies because there might be additional funding which will extend it.
The hygiene closet in Tyler will be open every second Tuesday of the month for East Texas families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CDF-Texas nonprofit office location at 5610 Old Bullard Road, Suite 202. Families will receive five hygiene products of their choice based on availability during their visit.
Ross said families are not required to be in the Tyler area and will not be turned down due to their residence’s location.
“We’re not asking for any documentation, any ID, or anything. There’s just a short survey they fill out so we could continue to be able to provide products that are needed by the public, especially right now with utilities, gas prices ...,” she said. “This is just to take the extra load off for those struggling right now.”
There are three more hygeine closets in the East Texas area, which are also being sponsored by Superior, said Young.
Other locations are:
- Healthy Me, Healthy Babies – Tyler
- Longview Dream Center – Longview
- Deep East Texas Resource Center – Lufkin
For more information on the closet or other resources offered by CDF-Texas in Tyler call (903)253-8325. Bilingual assistance is also available.