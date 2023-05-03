The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) announced nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 W.T. “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health.
This 24th annual award will honor an individual or organization exemplifying the concept of public health distinguished by dedication to the goal of protecting and promoting the health of the community.
The nominee does not need to be a public health professional. Services provided by the nominee may be in the area of civic, cultural, health, welfare, religious or philanthropic endeavors.
NET Health established the W.T. “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health as a lasting recognition of Ballard’s contribution to public health.
He began his career in 1946 and as a registered professional engineer for the Texas Department of Health he was a leader in protecting the health of the public.
Ballard’s expertise and administrative skills ensured the environmental controls crucial to the quality and safety of public drinking water and public food service; the proper disposal of wastewater and solid waste; and the monitoring of radiation.
As a charter member of the NET Health Board of Directors, “Doc” served as a key figure in the formation and establishment of the Health District. He continued his service as chairman of the board and was a mentor to many. Throughout his career he was an active member of many professional organizations dedicated to improving the quality of public health. Both professionally and personally, “Doc” worked hard to help both the citizens of Northeast Texas and the entire state of Texas.
This award is NET Health’s highest accolade for outstanding service contributing significantly to the enhancement of Public Health.
Previous recipients of this award are:
2000 – Luther Yates
2001 – Brenda Elrod
2002 – Richard J. “Dick” De Santo
2003 – Susan Bennett, R.D.
2004 – David Knowles, M.D.
2005 – Keith McCoy, Ph.D.
2006 – John English, M.D.
2007 – Bennie Webster, Ed.D. and Marvin Ellis
2008 – Robert Westbrook
2009 – Jonathan MacClements, M.D.
2010 – Ben Bridges, M.D. and Reverend Ralph Caraway, Sr.
2011 – Dave Berry
2012 – Harold Higgins
2013 – Kirk A. Calhoun, M.D.
2014 – Barbara Bass
2015 – Paul McGaha, D.O.
2016 – Thomas A. Lowery, M.D.
2017 – David L. Lakey, M.D.
2018 – Jeffrey Levin, M.D.
2019 – Valerie Smith, M.D.
2020 – Jeffrey Levin, M.D. and Bruce Carter, M.D.
2021 – Nathaniel Moran, Don Warren, and UT Tyler School of Pharmacy
2022 – Mark Scirto, Jay Brooks and David Coble
Examples of the areas of public health service may include but are not limited to:
• Environmental Health/Food Safety
• Public Health Nursing
• Nutrition
• Public Health Programs/Administration
• Public Health Engineering
• Health Promotion
• Water Hygiene
• Preventive Health & Education
Judges for the selection of the award will include two members of the NET Health Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer of NET Health, one representative from the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 4/5N, one representative of the Smith County AgriLife Extension Office, and NET Health’s Director of the Environmental Health Department.
Nominations for this award may be made either by an individual or an organization. The following items are required for all nominations:
1. The nomination letter should include a description of why the nominee is deserving of this award. Descriptions should be specific and concise (250 words or less) and should demonstrate the nominee’s work to create a positive impact on the health of the public.
2. The nomination must be mailed to the below address:
NET Health, Attention: W.T. “Doc” Ballard Award
315 N. Broadway, Suite 404, Tyler, TX 75702.
3. A one-page biographical sketch (or vitae) of the nominee.
4. No more than 5 supporting documents such as letters of support, journal, articles, etc.
5. One 4” X 5” photograph of the nominee.
All nominations must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12.
For more information, please contact George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health, at (903) 535-0036.
This year’s honoree will be announced at the NET Health Board meeting on Thursday, June 29.