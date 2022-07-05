Tyler emergency crews have extinguished a fire at the Broadway Square Mall.
Heavy black smoke and visible flames could be seen coming from the building this afternoon as firefighters quickly arrived on scene.
Officials said the fire began in a dumpster located in the lower area below the roof where cardboard is stored. Initially, the fire caused the plastic dumpster to burn and create the visible clouds of black smoke.
The roof is not damaged and the mall did not suffer any major damages from the fire.
Customers and employees were evacuated from the mall, but the mall has since reopened.
Fire crews were called to the scene at about 1:35 p.m. and had put out the fire by 2:05 p.m.
This is a developing story and we will update as we have more details.