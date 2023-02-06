No fans will be allowed to attend the Texas High at Tyler High basketball game on Tuesday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said.
The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lions Den on the Tyler High School campus.
Both the Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD decided this was the best decision, Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer, said of the no fans allowed.
Only players, coaches, referees, scoring table personnel and media will be allowed to attend, officials said. Cheerleaders and the band will not be allowed as well.
It is the first meeting between the two teams since a fight erupted in the Jan. 13 game in Texarkana. The contest was suspended and not re-scheduled. It was recorded as a double forfeit.
A number of players from both teams were suspended.
“Suspensions were based on their involvement in the altercation. Suspensions range from a one-game suspension to a five-game suspension,” Priest stated earlier.
Tyler’s only varsity players who were not suspended were senior Ashad Walker and freshman Kenson Anderson.
The Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD submitted a report to District 15-5A Executive Committee and University Interscholastic League officials with recommendations for player consequences. The committee and UIL acepted the punishments.
Gerry Stanford, Texarkana ISD Executive Director of Athletics, said several Tigers were suspended. Texas High did not play its next contest on Jan. 17 and forfeited its game to Hallsville.
The Lions played on Jan. 17 at Longview, falling to the Lobos 68-62.
Lions Coach Justin Johnson said the game on Jan. 13 was halted with 5:30 left in the first quarter by a fight near midcourt. He added fans came onto the court. The Tigers were leading 9-6 at the time. The Lions had won seven consecutive games before the contest.
In a video, it shows the players going at each other and eventually the whole court is filled with players throwing punches and fans milling around.
After about 15 seconds it appears calm is about to be restored, but more fighting ensued. It is not known what caused the initial tussle.
The JV and freshmen games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity.
The Lions are 20-8 on the season and 8-3 in district. The Tigers are 2-9 in district but are coming off a 56-53 win over Longview on Friday in Texarkana.
Tyler plays host to Longview at 7 p.m. Friday. Texas High is scheduled to visit Hallsville on Friday.