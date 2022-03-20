The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies will play for a national championship on Monday.
TJC scored an 88-76 win over Western Nebraska in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
TJC (27-8) advances to meet either No. 23 Jones (Mississippi) or No. 3 Georgia Highlands in the national title game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in Lubbock.
Western Nebraska ends its season at 30-3.
The Apache Ladies are playing in the national championship game for the third time in the women's program history. TJC won in 2000 and lost in 1979.
Tyler took its first lead of the game after Jasmine Payne hit one of two FTs on a putback attempt followed by an offensive board from Deborah Ogayemi and a Tia Morgan 15-footer with 19 seconds to play in the first quarter to make the score 22-21. That ended a 7-2 run by the Apache Ladies.
The Cougars led 43-40 at halftime, but TJC turned up its defense in the second half, outscoring Western Nebraska 23-14, to take a 63-57 lead heading into the final period. The Apache Ladies, using a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter, took control and eventually topped the Cougars, 25-19, in the period.
Shadiya Thomas led TJC with 18 points, followed by Nadechka Laccen (15) and Taryn Wills (14).
Ogayemi helped Tyler control the boards with 19 as the Apache Ladies outrebounded the Cougars 58-42. TJC also had 27 offensive boards.
The Apache Ladies held a Cougar team, that ranked second in the nation at 88.3 points per game, to 76 points. Western Nebraska's defense had averaged giving up 56.2 points per game with TJC scoring 32 points over that mark.
SMOKE SIGNALS: TJC played in the 1979 national championship under Coach Herb Richardson. The Apache Ladies fell to Northern Oklahoma Tonkawa, 74-52, in Overland Park, Kansas. ... TJC won the national title in 2000 under Coach Lee Ann Riley. The Apache Ladies defeated Southwestern Illinois, 57-39. ... Tyler will attempt to become the first Texas team since Trinity Valley won it all in 2014, the third of three straight titles by the Lady Cardinals.