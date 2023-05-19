The TJC Apaches finished as national runner-up in the NJCAA Division I Men's National Tennis Tournament that concluded on Friday in McKinney.
Cowley Community College of Arkansas City, Kansas won the national tennis tournament with 52 points. Tyler Junior College finished second with 47 points.
Eastern Florida State placed third with 34 points, followed by Abraham Baldwin (Georgia) with 31 points and Collin College of Plano with 30 points. Jacksonville College placed 11th with 18.5 points.
The Tigers took the title, going 7-2 against the Apaches in head-to-head title matches.
TJC had two national champions as Nikola Keremedchieve in Flight 4 singles and the doubles team of Dan Persson-Tim Riedel in Flight 2.
Keremedchieve rallied for a 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Hanamichi Carvajal of Cowley.
Persson and Riedel defeated the Cowley team of Carvajal and Taiyo Hirano of Cowley, 6-4, 6-3.
By winning their matches, the Keremedchieve, along with the team of Persson and Riedel earned All-America. Runners-up are named second-team All-America.
TJC was appearing in an NJCAA record 42nd time at the national tournament. The Apaches have won 18 national championships. It was Cowley's third national crown.
---
NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tournament
Courts at McKinney
Hosted by Collin College at McKinney
Team Standings — 1, Cowley (Kansas), 52; 2, Tyler (Texas), 47; 3, Eastern Florida, 34;4, Abraham Baldwin (Georgia), 31; 5, Collin (Texas), 30; 6, Iowa Central, 28; 7, Wallace State (Alabama), 24; 8, Barton (Kansas), 21; 9, Harford (Maryland), 20; 10, Pratt (Kansas), 19; 11, Jacksonville (Texas), 18.5; 12, Jones (Mississippi), 18; 13, Paradise Valley (Arizona), 17; 14, USC Sumter (South Carolina), 15.5; 15, Mississippi Gulf Coast, 15; 16, Mesa (Arizona), 14; 17, Meridian (Mississippi), 11.5; 18, East Central (Mississippi), 10; 19, Prairie State (Illinois), 9.5; 20, Hinds (Mississippi), 9; 21, Coastal Alabama, 7; 22, Lewis & Clark (Illinois), 6.5; 23, Lake County (Illinois), 2.5; 24, (tie) New Mexico Military, 2; Bevill State (Alabama), 2; 26, Northwest Mississippi, 1.
Flight 1 Singles
Finals — No. 1 Takeshi Taco, Cowley, def. No. 2 Diego Dalisay, TJC, 6-3, 6-1.
Flight 2 Singles
Finals — No. 1 Boruch Skierkier, Cowley, def. No. 2 Juan Carolos Garcia, TJC, 6-3, 6-2.
Flight 3 Singles
Finals — No. 1 Bruno Nhavene, Cowley, def. No. 2 Tim Riedel, TJC, 6-4, 6-4.
Flight 4 Singles
Finals — No. 1 Nikola Keremedchieve, TJC, def. No. 2 Hanamichi Carvajal, Cowley, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Flight 5 Singles
Finals — No. 1 Reiya Komagata, Cowley, def. No. 2 Emilio Vila, TJC, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).
Flight 6 Singles
Finals — No. 2 Taiyo Hirano, Cowley, def. No. 1 Dan Persson, TJC, 6-3, 6-1.
---
Flight 1 Doubles
Finals — No. 2 Bruno Nhavene-Takeshi Taco, Cowley, def. No. 1 Diego Dalisay-Juan Carlos Garcia, TJC, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Flight 2 Doubles
Finals — No. 1 Dan Persson-Tim Riedel, TJC, def. No. 2 Hanamichi Carvajal-Taiyo Hirano, Cowley, 6-4, 6-3.
Flight 3 Doubles
Finals — No. 2 Reiya Komagata-Boruch Skierkier, Cowley, def. No. 2 Calvin Golmei-Emilio Vila, TJC, 6-3, 6-2.