In his first action in 21 games due to an injury, TJC's Heath Hood, a former White Oak star, had four hits, including a homer and triple, to help the No. 2 Apaches to a 13-5 eight-inning win over No. 7 Rockingham in the NJCAA D-III World Series on Saturday in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Along with Hood, Miguel Vega belted a three-run home run, his 17th of the season, as Tyler Junior College banged out 13 hits against the North Carolina club at Pioneer Park.
TJC (37-15) advances to meet fellow Texas team, Coastal Bend, at 3:30 p.m. (Central) Sunday. The No. 6 Cougars (28-29) scored a 6-5, 10-inning win over No. 3 Oakton (Illinois) in the first game of the JUCO WS. Rockingham will play Oakton at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in an elimination game of the double-elimination tournament.
Coastal Bend defeated TJC in a best-of-three series for the South District championship to earn its first bid to the national tournament two weeks ago. Tyler is appearing in its ninth World Series, having won four titles. The Apaches received an at-large bid.
Hood, who had been out with a foot injury, returned in style with a 4 for 5 day at the plate, a double shy of the cycle. He had two RBIs and scored three runs.
Vega, the Tyler native who attended The Brook Hill School in Bullard, had a double to go along with his homer while driving in four runs and scoring two runs.
Leadoff hitter Jake Johnson, a former Bullard standout, added a double and a single for three RBIs and a run scored.
After the Eagles (27-15) scored the first two runs of the game in the third inning, the Apaches rebounded with two of their own. Hood opened with a triple and came home on Vega's sacrifice fly to center. Tye Elie walked and scored on Alec Williams' double down the right field line.
TJC then went ahead for good by scoring four runs in the fourth inning for a 6-4 lead.
Dalton Davis and Robert Hines each added doubles for Tyler with singles from Mike Schrab and Bryce Coveney. Hines also had an RBI.
Also scoring for the Apaches were Davis, Hines, Williams, Schrab, Trey Erwin and Tyler Linneweber.
Caleb Putnam (7-2) got the start on the hill and hurled six innings, allowing two hits and three runs (1 earned) while striking out eight and walking three. He threw 101 pitches. Reed Smith pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits and two runs while striking out one and walking one. He threw 30 pitches.
Camron Lowke led the Eagles with two hits, along with an RBI and two runs scored. Garret Hladilek had a single and two RBIs with Scott Meitzler getting a base hit. Bennet Nooe, Meitzler and Alden Kolessar each scored runs.
Meitzler (3-4) took the loss, going four innings while allowing six hits and six runs (3 earned). He struck out six and walked three with 104 pitches.
In the first game, Ryan Davenport led Coastal Bend with four hits and an RBI. JJ Sanchez started (3.2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks, 68 pitches), followed by Hudson Oliver (4.1 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 strikeouts, 48 pitches) and Isaiah Rodriguez (0.2 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 walks, 16 pitches). Alec Cruz got the win, going 1.1 innings while allowing one hit and no runs. He tossed 13 pitches.
The Cougars led 5-1 entering the eighth before the Owls scored three in eighth and one in the ninth to force extra innings. In the top of the 10th, Isaiah Aguilar's sacrifice fly plated Kane Medieta, who had earlier been hit by a pitch.
Medieta had three RBIs. Jack Dupuis had two hits for the Owls.
The winner of the TJC-CBC game advances to Monday's 7 p.m. undefeated game. The winner of the undefeated game advances to Wednesday's championship game.
The loser of Sunday's game will play at noon Monday in an elimination game.