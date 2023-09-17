The Bullard Bluebonnet Festival has undergone several stages of "rebranding" since the 1970s with names such as the Chigger Festival and the Red, White and Blue Festival.
"Legend has it that this was a hill of bluebonnets before Bullard was settled many years ago," said Deidra Wood, Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce president. "We're gonna honor that by naming it the Bluebonnet Festival."
Saturday's event in the Bullard High School parking lot included vendors, food trucks, a chili cook-off, a pageant, a car show, live entertainment and more.
The festival aims to unite the community and support members of the Bullard Chamber of Commerce, businesses, veterans, teachers and first responders, according to organizers.
"The weather is great, and people are out," said Jessica Barbour, Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce vice president. "They've been here since early at nine o'clock this morning."
The community is heavily involved in the festival by voting for the person they'd like to recognize, choosing the art show and chili cook-off winners and more
The festival has doubled in size since the early 2000s, said Stephanie Luper, Bullard ISD board secretary.
"It's definitely grown so much over the years, but so has our Bullard community," Luper said. "One of the things I enjoy so much is seeing people you don't necessarily see regularly."
Neal Martin and his adult son, Derrick, moved to Bullard from South Dakota about two months ago.
In South Dakota, everyone helps their neighbor, they said. If someone's car breaks down on the other side of the road, someone's there to help. Texas has similar values, they said.
"We retired and decided to get down here with the kids and grandkids," Neal said.
Derrick said dropping children off at school is one thing, but attending festivals such as the Bullard Bluebonnet Festival feels like a big family reunion.
"At an event like this, everyone can be in one spot," Derrick said. "It brings everyone together."
It's an opportunity for children to play and adults to make friends and get to know their neighbors, they said. Wood and Barbour agreed.
"That's part of why we chose to be here as well. I've only been here five years, and (Barbour) has been about the same. And that's part of why we chose to live in Bullard, too. We love small towns," Wood said. "Our goal with the chamber is community involvement, and we love to have the people participate in what we do, and we'd love to support our businesses."