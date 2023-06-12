Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting new school board members in Smith County.

Nothing motivates Hershal Massenburge more than his faith and pushing for better education.

“I believe in empowering people through education and spiritual growth,” he said.

The newly elected Chapel Hill ISD Board of Trustees member has roots deeply ingrained in Chapel Hill and is proud to continue that tradition with his children.

He was born in Tyler and raised in the Chapel Hill community, graduating from Chapel Hill High School in 1989. He continued his education at Tyler Junior College, ultimately completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Texas at Tyler.

“My parents instilled in me and my siblings the importance of hard work and education,” he said.

Massenburge has been married to his wife Cherie for 33 years. She has been a registered nurse for over 25 years, and they have two children, Bretney and Treasure, who are also graduates of Chapel Hill.

Both of their children have followed in their mother’s footsteps in the healthcare field: Bretney is currently a nurse practitioner and director of nurses for UT Tyler Psychiatric Hospital; and Treasure is a state certified esthetician, and will be attending TJC studying in the medical field.

Both of Massenburge’s parents were raised in the Chapel Hill community as well. His father attended then-segregated Jackson High School and his mother was the first integrated graduating class of Chapel Hill of 1968. She would eventually work for the Chapel Hill School district for over 30 years in many capacities.

According to Massenburge, in the family of six, they have completed post-high school education from the following schools: Baylor, UT Tyler, Sam Houston State, University of North Texas, Texas Technical College (Waco) and Tyler Junior College.

“Chapel Hill Students have always made a tremendous impact on the local area in many capacities,” Massenburge said. “I ran for school board for the purpose of assisting our school system with providing our teachers and students with the right tools and equipment to have success.”

Massenburge hopes to provide a faceted educational route for students to pursue whether it be the traditional college/university route or vocational training/certification route.

“Many students have gone the traditional route and accumulated an overhead of debt and are unable to find a job that will compensate them with enough income to provide a living for their families,” he said. “I feel that there are many opportunities that our school system can benefit to our students by providing them with an educational path that is suited to the different styles of learning. This would, in turn, provide a pool of workers to facilitate the ever growing need of the community.”

Massenburge also serves as pastor at Zion Temple Tyler, at the location that was formerly Club Ice, which they refer to as “Club Life.”

"I am really excited about what lies ahead with the new school and new educational opportunities," he said.

Massenburge says he hopes to inspire this next generation of Chapel Hill leaders to “value our community and school and contribute to its growth and development for the better.”

“In the words of Maya Angelou: ‘give us a future that we don't deserve’,” he said. “I really believe that by pouring into this generation of students coming through our schools and living in our community, they will help our older generation experience things that we could only dream of by their knowledge and creativity.”