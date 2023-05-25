Editor's Note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting new school board members in Smith County.
For Chris McNertney, the arduous process of pounding the pavement to get elected onto Bullard ISD’s school board was well worth it.
“I spent long days in the community knocking on doors, sharing my vision, ways of life and getting to know people,” McNertney said. “I made a promise that no matter win, lose or draw, I was going to sleep well at night knowing I gave it my all and was going to do it right.”
During the May 6 elections, McNertney earned the majority of the votes over incumbent Cory Santos for Bullard ISD Place 1 with 68.25% to 31.75% of the overall votes, according to the county elections office report.
Raised in Frankston, where he attended kindergarten and all through high school, McNertney is the oldest of three brothers. His mother worked for Frankston ISD and his late father was a retired Coast Guard officer.
He has three children -- Kaleigh, Kasen and Luke, who all attend Bullard ISD -- with his wife, Morgan, and they all like to spend time outdoors doing anything from hunting, fishing and farming to camping and grilling. But above all, faith is No. 1 in McNertney's book.
“God, family, and friends in that order,” McNertney said.
If you asked him what inspired him to run for school board, he would tell you it was an easy decision.
“I am vested in our youth and their education with the desire to oversee and help provide a safe environment, tools and teachers as they mature into young adults,” McNertney said.
According to McNertney, children in the country are being impacted by social media and television in negative ways, and he wants to build a positive structure and leadership for today’s youth.
“We talked to God, family and friends and I felt this was my calling to make the largest impact,” McNertney said.
On his list of things he hopes to accomplish while serving the school board, getting adequate salaries to teachers and support staff remains high. He also wants to ensure accurate allocation of the budget and tax dollars, all while continuing to maintain the excellence in the schools.
He also hopes to bring the schools and community closer than ever before and create a united front.
“The results spoke volumes to me,” McNertney said. “The community support was breathtaking, and I want them to know I will continue to work hard for our children.”
McNertney will serve a three-year term on the board.