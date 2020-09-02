If you drove yesterday, you were bound to notice it: four inches of rainwater rushing along the lanes, causing cars to kick up walls of water as the stream made its way to the closest storm drain.
Those drains — and drainage in general — have become a huge engineering priority for the city thanks to a weather phenomenon in Tyler that started in 2016.
“Something's changed in the atmosphere or whatever and we just happen to be in this cycle of short periods of rain that accumulate to high levels of rainfall,” Jeff Kirt, foreman II of Tyler’s Stormwater department, said. “It's definitely different, and puts a strain on the system for sure."
Rain like yesterday's, with four inches of water accumulating in just a 12-hour time frame, definitely meet the requirements to strain the existing system.
But with more rain forecasted through the rest of the week, Kirt is eyeing the city’s drainage system, ready to respond to cave-ins, blockages and floods.
“I'm worried all the time about heavy rainfalls and just the system in general because that's what I get paid to do," Kirt said. “We are constantly out there trying to prevent any flooding."
But, the stormwater department can't cover every issue that happens across the city like slow drains and clogs, Kirt said — after all, their department is only made up of four people. Luckily, Kirt and his team spent most of last week preparing for Hurricane Laura by cleaning out drainage channels and canals.
And while Tyler didn’t get much rain during the hurricane, these next few rainy days could potentially pose a problem.
"Drainage is affected not just by the amount of rain that occurs on any given day,” Lisa Crossman, a city engineer, said. “It's really a history of rain. You may have a very light rain, but if it occurs for multiple days in a row, then eventually the ground gets saturated and that can contribute to flooding because the ground can no longer accept any additional rainfall."
Parts of Tyler’s drainage system range from being only a few years old to over 30, Crossman explains. While the city is constantly repairing damaged pipes, some of those old, weathered canals and channels are breaking down.
"It's a lot of the older parts of town where the draining channels were built to hold a certain capacity of water,” Kirt explained. “As the city grew and weather changed, these areas aren't able to handle it as well as they used to be and the channel walls are old, it's like the WPA wall."
One channel wall in Abor Oaks, Kirt said, has collapsed and failed — and it could start affecting nearby residential yards.
Luckily, the city has a plan. A Stormwater Master Plan, in fact.
“The intent of Stormwater Master Plan is about data collection and taking the city's current drainage data, whether it's drainage complaints from our citizens or flood claims that get sent to FEMA,” Crossman said. “(Taking) all these various data sources and really consolidating them into one GIS system so that, in the future, staff will have a better ability to evaluate (the city's drainage needs).”
The master plan — originally introduced in 2016 and evolved over the years — is map-based, Crossman says. The current plan is to take the collected data points and overlay them on a map so that when future complaints come in, the city can track which areas of Tyler have “long-term” drainage issues and enact plans to fix them.
Another area the city is worried about? Pollution and the environmental impact of stormwater.
“If you've lived in Tyler for any length of time, you are probably aware that Tyler is just rife with natural drainage ways,” Crossman said. “There are creeks, small and large, all over the place. That's where the drainage will naturally flow to."
Creeks like Black Fork, West Mud and Willow are a part of these “natural drainage ways,” and all feed into either Lake Tyler or Lake Palesine, where the city gets its drinking water.
Unfortunately, Crossman explains, the stormwater that drains into these creeks “tends to pick up whatever it comes across.”
Tyler’s Stormwater Department’s website describes everything that stormwater can pick up as it flows across streets and yards: bacteria, sediment, insecticides, pesticides, paint and oil — just to name a few among the many.
Kirt, meanwhile, hopes the master plan will include fixing older parts of Tyler and focusing on keeping runoff into natural drainage areas clean.
"Maybe start implementing some green technology into these systems to purify the water a little bit more before it gets into the creeks or lakes," Kirt suggested.
But if the “intense” heavy rainfall continues, Crossman says, the city “may need to start looking at updating some of our drainage requirements.”
“It's just impossible to design a drainage system that can handle every possible level of rainfall that you could ever possibly expect to get," Crossman said.