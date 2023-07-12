The University of Texas at Tyler held an open house event for its Memory Assessment and Research Center (MARC) on Tuesday at its newest location, in the same building as Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 3531 S. Broadway Ave in Tyler.
“We do neuropsychological testing — that’s testing of cognitive abilities, like memory… for older adults,” said Dr. Michael Barnett, UT Tyler assistant professor of psychology and MARC director. “We’re just wanting people to know that we’re here if you have concerns about you or a loved one to come on in and get them tested here.”
Thanks to research grants and community donations, the UT Tyler center will be able to provide dementia and other brain-related screenings to the East Texas community for free.
“We often notice our memory abilities decline a little bit, and research suggests they do, but of course, as individuals, we’re often not very good at saying is this just the normal thing or is this something else going on top?” Barnett said. “So, we administer all these tests and then we compare (the participants) in their age group and that gives us an objective sense of whether their memory is impaired or not.”
Since 2018, MARC has tested over 650 individuals and given over 300 neurocognitive diagnoses.
Working with Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, UT Tyler MARC is dedicated to innovative scientific research and improving the lives of Tyler, Smith County and East Texas community members by providing neuropsychological screening and evaluation services to older adults with suspected or existing cognitive impairment.
“As one ages, the likelihood of getting Alzheimer’s disease increases,” Barnett said. “And so it directly impacts numerous older adults… of course, as well as caregivers and family and so on. It’s a very important issue… especially since there’s no cure.”
In addition to its services and research, MARC offers therapeutic services, as well as recommendations for financial planning, for caregivers and family members through its partnership with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.
“There are medications that can slow it down and there are things you can do to kind of prepare and to cope with it better and that’s the information we try to give our patients,” Barnett said.
The research cannot prescribe medication but are able to provide resources and answers from the assessments.
“We’ll have these feedback sessions where we bring people back, and tell them whether there’s a diagnosis, what the recommendations are,” Barnett said. “We also have a social worker from the Alzheimer’s Alliance present at the feedback session.”
The importance of research is to help with understanding aging and memory, what is normal versus abnormal, and help create new tests to accurately diagnose problems.
The center also provides UT Tyler students with clinical/research training, clinical experience and research data for publications to further their education and help them reach their professional goals.
For undergrad research assistants like Derek Killingsworth, the decision to jump on board was a fairly easy one.
“MARC offers so many opportunities… that I just felt so welcome and accepted that this is what I’ve changed my career path to,” he said. “There are so many research labs out there that offer a lot of opportunities to undergrads that, as far as I know, are not offered at other institutions.”
The impact on research students includes providing hands-on training and leadership opportunities. Most students end up working in Tyler and have the ability to compete in Ph.D. programs.
Killingsworth initially went in as premed, toward psychiatry and neurology.
“What MARC helps us do, as undergrads and master’s students, is help us get research and experience needed to get into doctoral programs, and through that, my end goal is to be a licensed psychologist,” Killingsworth said.
All of the UT Tyler students are volunteers, gaining clinical experience and hours. They not only collect data and participate in the assessments and research but they also manage the front desk and help recruit participants needed for the study.
“They always have the option to say no to the study,” Killingsworth said. “As long as they are at least 60 years old, we can still do an assessment on them.”
For more information, visit uttyler.edu/psychology/marc.php.