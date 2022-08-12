There’s a new principal inside the halls of Tyler Legacy High School, Geoffrey Sherman, a Tylerite who has been in the education field for 15 years. His main focus is to let all students be seen and feel important.
Growing up, Sherman was raised in an educator household and will continue to pass that lifestyle on to his kids as he and his wife both hold principal positions in campuses inside the district.
This upcoming school year, Sherman will celebrate being in the education field for 15 years, which has consisted of a majority of the positions at Tyler ISD. Prior to receiving the role, he was principal of Hubbard Middle School for the past four years which brought him the current title as Tyler ISD’s Principal of the Year for 2021.
When receiving the news of being considered for the role, Sherman was overwhelmed with emotions, he said.
“It was just overwhelming, growing up in Tyler, Tyler Legacy is the school and the flagship school in Tyler and it was just an honor. I was pretty overwhelmed with the privilege and the honor of being the principal over here, very excited,” he said.
Transitioning to a campus that holds over 2,000 students, Sherman said the biggest challenge and a big goal for him is to make sure every student feels valued.
“We don’t want any kids to ever slip in the cracks, we want each one of them to know they're important and that they are seen and a valued part of our Tyler Legacy family. I think that the biggest challenge, to make sure that every kid gets that facetime that they feel special,” he said.
Going through the halls, Sherman can be seen interacting with each student whether is giving high-fives or “hyping” them up, especially since he was a previous middle school principal of kids who now attend Tyler Legacy.
“Hubbard is 100% feeder to Legacy so I already know a good majority of the student body, my first eighth grade class will be seniors this year at Legacy now so they’re all my babies. It’s just exciting, being from Tyler I know a lot of the kids just being here and their families, I have good familiarity with a lot of the kiddos, it just really feels like you’re at home,” he said.
As a leader of the campus, Sherman would like parents to know that a big priority of his is to put students first and give parents the comfort of knowing that the campus will take care of their kids.
“I want them to know that when they put their babies in school with us that they’re putting their most prized possession with us and we take it as a big privilege and an honor to be able to take care of their kids and make sure that they get a great education,” he said. “They can first of all know that I’m going to take care of their kids and do everything with their kids in mind first and that's the decision making that we always take is kids first and then that we want this to be an enriching experience for all kids.”
Sherman also plans to help students carve their future, especially with high school being the step before adulthood.
“High school is one of the most exciting times of our lives and also one of the most enjoyable times because you’re still a kid but you have all these great opportunities ahead of you,” he said. “We just want to harness that and make it so kids understand the great opportunities in front of them, how lucky they are to have a great facility and such a great staff that loves them, cares about them and it's going to pour into them and that they realize the opportunities ahead of them to really make something out of themselves, whether it's go to college or get a great career or whatever it is they want to do in their future,” he said.
As a Legacy principal, Sherman plans to ensure school as a joyful place and get students excited to learn along with making sure every student knows they have a future path of success.
Sherman mentioned his excitement to lead the campus, and even found himself getting a reality check during the freshmen orientation when he noticed the school spirits and students come together in one room.
"It's just overwhelming to see how awesome the school is and the spirit of Tyler and what it means to be a Red Raider. I'm super excited, I had to just pinch myself that this is my school," he said.