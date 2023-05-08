The Teen Life Skills Program is a new free program in Tyler for teenagers ages 13 to 17 to help prepare them for the future.
The program, set to begin on June 6, runs for about six to eight weeks and aims to help teens with subjects that are either no longer taught in school or do not get enough attention.
It will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from June 6 to July 27 at the Glass Recreation Center at 501 W. 32nd St.
Glass Recreation Center is a community center owned and operated by the City of Tyler and housed under the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.
"We wanted to reach the teenagers in our community to be able to help them and make an impact in their lives," said Staci Lara, Glass Recreation Center Supervisor.
Lara said the idea is to positively impact their lives and teach them something they can use and remember into adulthood.
Subjects will range from learning how to create a resume to basic car maintenance. A professional in the relevant field will teach the respective class.
This program will offer the classes below.
June 6- Owning Your Own Personal Brand
June 8- Communications
June 13- Investing
June 15- How to Properly Create a Resume
June 20- Basic Car Maintenance
June 22- Basic Car Maintenance
June 27- Basic Sewing
June 29- Business 101
July 6- Mental Health Awareness
July 11- Introduction to Budgeting
July 13- Financial Literacy: Using Credit
July 18 - Character Development
Parents and their teens can choose which class interests them most. They do not have to attend every class.
Pre-Registration is required, as space is limited. The Glass Recreation Center is only accepting 15 participants for each subject.
The class sizes are smaller to ensure students get hands-on experience.
Lara said there are still many slots open in each class.
"They're gonna get a little bit of everything," she said. "It's a great opportunity for all those teenagers wanting to do something impactful in their lives over the summer."
For more information about the Teen Life Skills Program or the Glass Recreation Center, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.