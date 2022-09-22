A new tea and shake bar in downtown Tyler opened its doors for customers this week.
Tyler Square Nutrition, which has sister locations with different names around the city, focuses on selling Herbalife products. The business sells energizing teas and protein shakes that are low on calories and serve as meal replacements.
Other locations include Grande Nutrition on West Grande Boulevard and Tribal Nutrition in Frankston.
Owner Tina Burch said when the company found out about a vacant spot in downtown Tyler, they jumped on it thinking it the perfect way to keep expanding the business.
“It was a dream of ours,” Burch said.
Burch, who called herself as a “people person,” said one of the things she most enjoys most about the industry is “giving a product that is really good for people and helping somebody feel good.”
“We can go eat burgers all day long, but everybody should have the chance to be healthy,” Burch said.
Some of the customer favorites are low-calorie teas, she said. The teas mostly consist of sugar-free flavorings, aloe, which is good for digestion, and other natural fruit flavors, according to Burch.
One particular drink Burch said defines the downtown square location is the "Odd Fellow," named after the building where the business is located.
“We wanted to come up with a drink that looked and tasted good and also that resembles our building,” Burch said.
The Odd Fellow is a red drink that resembles the original colors of the building before it was painted. The drink is composed of original tea, aloe, pineapple Liftoff and pineapple Fandango.
Burch, who labeled herself as an entrepreneur, has other businesses around town, including an embroidery shop in Chandler.
She said the first two days of business have been slow, but she said it is like building a new group of clients for a new location. The business spread information flyers during its grand opening on Tuesday.
“I’m really hoping we can get our business to build, especially now that they’re revamping downtown,” Burch said. “It takes time.”
Tyler Square Nutrition also offers hair care supplements and vitamins by Herbalife.
“I want customers to know that I’m a true person, and I’m going to give them the best quality I can,” Burch said. “I want them to feel comfortable and happy enough to come back and say, ‘That was delicious.’ ”
Tyler Square Nutrition is located on 220-A W. Erwin St.