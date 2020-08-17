The newest outdoor amenity at the Glass Recreational Center in North Tyler opened up Aug. 8, and is already making a splash among residents.
“It (is) going to be a wonderful attraction, a wonderful addition for the families of the community to be able to go out there and make memories with their kid and have family time,” the center’s Program Director Staci Lara said.
Since its opening a little over a week ago, the splash pad has seen significant use from the community, she said.
“I have seen families gather out there from different nationalities, ages span from as little as one year old up until teenagers,” Lara said. “It’s very diverse and getting a lot of usage from a lot of ages, and that’s something we wanted to see.”
Lara attributes much of the splash pad’s usage to the heat.
“It is the best time, it’s so hot, and we’re just glad the splash pad can relieve people from the heat and still be able to enjoy the outdoors,” Lara said.
But it didn’t just open during the height of summer — it opened in the middle of a pandemic.
Lara explains that the center is encouraging all participants at the splash pad to socially distance, sanitize what they touch and rigorously wash their hands.
“It’s just bringing us more together,” Lara said. “Right now, with the pandemic that’s going on, there’s a lot of restrictions in place. We’re very fortunate, and we’re happy that we were able to add more additions to the outside to where people could still come out and enjoy the outdoors and be with their family while being safe as well. “
Russ Jackson, Tyler’s Parks and Recreation department leader, acknowledges that there are many unknowns about COVID-19, but also believes that the splash pad might be essential to people’s health.
“If you really think about it, and this is my perspective, when you’re cooped up, your immune system is probably lowering down,” Jackson said. “Getting out and getting sun in a safe way and getting exercise, that’s what’s important. That’s what parks department does emphasize, is getting out and utilizing our parks ... it’s important to do those things and it’s better for your health.”
A new pool at the center was supposed to open Memorial Day weekend, but after weather delays and complications due to the pandemic, its opening was postponed.
“We wanted them to emphasize getting the pool up and going, but that had delays because of COVID, and it just got to where we couldn’t open it for the year,” Jackson said. “We couldn’t keep it open either way.”
Because splash pads require far less maintenance and fewer chemicals than pools, plans to build more splash pads at other parks are already under consideration.
“When budget allows, we’re looking at Pollard Park, possibly Gassoway Park, and I know Emmet Scott Park might have one, dependent on some grant funding that’s being looked at,” Jackson said.
Splash pads are also more environmentally conscious, Jackson explained. These small water features use less water and can service other projects. Because this splash pad uses drinkable water, used water flows into a pond and waterfall in the park, he said.
“There’s a lot more chemicals that you put in those types of features that are more damaging to the environment, so we want to minimize that by just having drinking water just as the use,” Jackson said.
The splash pad’s hours will be extended past September when water features are typically closed by the city. Currently, the splash pad is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Admission to the park and the splash pad is free.