Local Chapel Hill mothers got workouts in with students during the physical education class time at Kissam Intermediate School on Tuesday.
From warm-ups to basketball activities, mothers and other maternal figures were able to participate during a new campus activity called "Moving with Moms" on campus.
Destiny Kissam, physical education teacher at Kissam, mentioned that the new activity is brought thanks to the Chapel Hill education foundation grant that she was awarded and inspiration from a local Tyler ISD teacher Ashley Phelps.
Kissam mentioned that with the grant she will be buy more equipment in order to provide more activities for students and parents. The concept is starting with ‘Moving with Moms’ but will also lead to ‘Fitness with Fathers’ and eventually a big event at the end of year with obstacle courses for parents and students.
She mentioned that Moving with Moms aims to bring an opportunity for mother figures to get more parent involvement back on campus, especially after COVID-19.
“The biggest goal for me is to just let parents know that we want them here,” she said. “They come for conferences, and sometimes for negative things. We want them to come for positive things. We want to build relationships, I want to know this person by name and face by the end of the year because they've been coming here and I feel like especially with COVID we haven't had the opportunity.”
Mother of student who attended the activity, Roselia Cruz, was found running around and having a good time during the class. Cruz mentioned that at first she was nervous because she didn't know what to expect but she was really happy about Moving with Moms.
Cruz said that she tries to be at campus when she’s invited and mentioned the importance of parent involvement on campus.
“It’s important so they’ll feel the support of us so they can be comfortable to come to us during moments when they’re worried,” she said.
Fifth grade student Brandon Cruz, mentioned that it was really fun to have his mother and aunt for the activity and would like to see it happen more.
“In my opinion I think we should do it a little bit more so we’ll have more time with our families,” he said.
Moving with Moms will be happening throughout the week, and Kissam mentioned that parents can find out about upcoming activities through the campus facebook page and through notices they send at home with students.