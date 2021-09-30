Students at Spring Hill High School are now offered an opportunity to explore 264 jobs by allowing them to receive a unique, hands on-learning environment that enhances their abilities and skills and provides an insight into possible career paths that they may not have considered.
A classroom has recently been transformed into a Practical Assessment Exploration System (PAES) lab. The lab allows students to discover five different types of industries, creating a pathway for success employment after graduation.
“Preparing, investing, and caring about the future of all students is the heart of this program, and I fully believe this will make a huge difference in the lives of many students,” Lead Special Education Teacher Kathleen Woodard said.
Students come in and have a procedure that includes clocking in and performing a job task for the day from a job card provided. They must pick up materials for that certain job task and complete it in a timely manner.
“It’s a program to help them develop what they’re interested in,” said Woodard.
The program is said to be data-driven and students become employees and teachers become supervisors. The curriculum consists of six different levels, allowing each student to go through job components that exposes them to different jobs.
The five industries offered for students consist of construction, consumer services, business marketing, computer technology and process and production.
Students participate in tasks such as food measurements, cooking, wood nailing, using tools and cutting wood.
“For food cooking, we cooked pancakes on Tuesday. When they flipped that pancake over, you would’ve thought we gave them a prize. It’s the simple things and little tasks,” said Woodward.
“They are so excited to come in here and it has turned to the best part of my day,” she said.
Students are given stopwatches to time job tasks, this also allows them to be competitive amongst each other. After tasks are completed, students review the task showing their level of interest from little, medium or a lot.
“We can kind of see what the students gravitate to and what they’re interested in. Everything is put on a scoring database and we receive an altitude score and how that relates to their interest level,” said Woodard. “They develop those entry skills for multiple career areas, learn to follow procedures, appropriate work behaviors, jobs interests and problem solving.”
Woodard says PAES lab it’s a data driven program and job tasks are recorded to provide the quality and the interest the student has for the program.
“It’s very structured and date driven on purpose to help us know how to guide them for the future,” she said.