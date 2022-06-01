The American Red Cross has introduced a new executive director of the East Texas Chapter of the Red Cross North Texas Region.
Karen Holt, who has 25 years of nonprofit experience, will serve as executive director in Tyler and Longview. Holt will oversee Red Cross services and programs for over 810,000 people in various counties, including Smith and Gregg counties.
“We are excited to welcome Karen to the American Red Cross as our new executive director in East Texas,” said Keith Rhodes, CEO, American Red Cross North Texas Region. “Her professional experience and deep ties to the area will be invaluable resources that help her build strong relationships and foster existing ones throughout the chapter.”
Holt has served on city, county and state boards.
“My entire career has led me to provide the gift of service to others,” Holt said. “I have served in several roles with nonprofit organizations and to me, the American Red Cross signifies the highest of esteemed organizations that I am honored to work with.”
Holt is a New Diana ISD trustee, having served there for the past eight years. Before joining the Red Cross, Holt served as the executive director of East Texas CASA and previously at the housing navigator with Community Healthcore.
“With over 25 years working for and with various nonprofits, there was not a person that at one time or another has not benefited from the Red Cross during a time of great need or tragedy,” Holt said. “I am excited to work for the most esteemed nonprofit in our great country, the American Red Cross.”
The East Texas Chapter is holding an open house to welcome Holt at its office in Tyler, 320 E. Rieck Rd., on Thursday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will enjoy door prizes, raffle giveaways, food, beverages and demonstrations from different Red Cross departments.
Other counties Holt will oversee Red Cross programs within include Anderson, Cherokee, Harrison, Henderson, Panola, Rusk, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.