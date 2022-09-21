Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief Shawn Scott is taking on his new position with a goal to keep safety as the top priority while also promoting community involvement.
Scott, who was officially sworn in during Monday night's school board meeting, said he is honored to lead the district in safety and security.
“I want to thank you for adopting me into the Bulldog family," Scott said to the board and those gathered at the meeting on Monday night. "I’m honored by the faith you have invested in me to protect the children in our district. Please know that is a mission that I along with my department will not take lightly."
One thing Scott mentioned was how the community has a role in the district's overall safety. He hopes the community can build a relationship with the department.
“Community collaboration is extremely important. Safety is not just my responsibility. It's everyone's responsibility. You know, no one can do everything, but everyone can do something. That's what we're hoping for is community collaboration, community involvement," he said.
Scott said he has an open-door policy and welcomes anyone to take time to meet him and get to know him more.
“Please, please reach out, come by and see me. I'd love to meet you ... One of the big ways that we achieve safety is we connect, we develop relationships," he said. "We don't only want to develop relationships with the children, we want to develop relationships with the parents. So with those relationships, that collaboration, we think we can achieve safety as our goal."
One of Scott's goals for the department is to establish a police officer at every campus, and that is in the works, he said.
“We're working towards that right now. We have all of our major campuses covered at this time, but we've still got some more work to do and we're looking forward to adding some more officers,” he said.
Scott is a native Tylerite and has over 27 years of experience in law enforcement. He has served in positions such as a violent crimes detective from the Round Rock Police Department, Bank Robbery Coordinator for the San Antonio Division of the FBI, Director of Operations for Summit Off Duty Services, Interim Constable of Precinct 2, and has been assigned to the FBI Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force.
Scott is an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice at Tyler Junior College and received his masters degree from Sam Houston University, along with his bachelors from LeTourneau University and an associate degree from TJC.
Scott is also the founder and executive director of Robbery Investigators of Texas (RIOT) which serves to promote training and collaboration between law enforcement and corporate safety security professionals through the National Law Enforcement and Corporate Crimes Convention.