Every year for the last seven years, Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin has walked the wife of Constable Dale David Geddie through the Peace Officer Memorial at Tyler's downtown square.
Geddie, who held Joplin's office, was shot and killed responding to a domestic disturbance in June 2006.
When Joplin was a child, he knew Geddie. Joplin said Geddie was a great community leader and strived to do right by the people he served.
"It's always going to be Dale's office. I'll tell everybody that Dale is always with us in spirit," Joplin said. "I just wish I could serve the community and be a part of it as much as Dale was, but it's an honor to walk Lisa through this memorial every year."
Peace Officers Memorial Day is hard for the families, friends and communities of law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty, Joplin said.
"They lay their lives on the line every day, and I don't think people understand or appreciate what officers do daily until we lose one," he said.
Law enforcement, elected officials and their families convened Wednesday to honor officers who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.
It falls during National Police Week allowing law enforcement and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who have passed away and the opportunity to share an appreciation for officers.
"It's great to continue to see the turnout that we have here in Tyler, Smith County," Chief of Police Jimmy Toler said. "The level of support in this community by far exceeds anything I've seen."
John Weaver performed the National Anthem and "Taps." Tyler Police Sergeant Brain Bulman delivered a prayer.
Officers throughout the state who died in the line of duty from May 17, 2022 were honored. Sgt. Adam Tarrant read the names of the 15 fallen Smith County law enforcement officers.
"We continue to remember the sacrifice of these officers," Toler said. "We made a promise that we'd never forget, and we're going to keep that promise."
Law enforcement officers are willing to lay their lives down the line for the public, but support from the public has reached an all-time low. Joplin said now's the time to show appreciation to law enforcement.
"A simple handshake or a pat on the back let them know that we appreciate you," he said. "If you know a family member who has lost a loved one, reach out to them, tell them you are thinking about them and tell them that you appreciate their sacrifice."
Fallen local officers killed in the line of duty in Smith County include:
Smith County sheriff's deputies, James Holden and David Neil, were killed in a shootout Sept. 27, 1851.
Sheriff's Deputy Duff G. Williams was shot and killed on Aug. 26, 1869, when two men assaulted him with a double-barrel shotgun.
Sheriff's Deputy Marion D. Norton, a former Texas Ranger, had been in the jail on some business, and when he retrieved his pistol from a table, it dropped to the floor, killing him.
Tyler police officer M.J. Buie was stabbed on a bus on June 26, 1946, during a domestic dispute.
Tyler officer Burl Whittington, 24, was killed in a car wreck during a pursuit on Mother's Day in 1955.
Tyler officer Milus F. Nichol, 24, died from injuries he suffered in a wreck during a pursuit on Oct. 12, 1962.
Tyler Officer Eugene Vickers died shortly before 8 p.m. on March 29, 1963, when he was struck by a vehicle while investigating a traffic accident.
FBI Special Agent Charles Brown was killed on July 5, 1973, while he was en route to investigate a case. Brown's vehicle was crushed when a gasoline transporter overturned.
DPS trooper Dan Higdon was killed in March 1983 during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 east of Farm-to-Market Road in 2015. Higdon and another trooper stopped two tractor-trailers. One of the trucks rolled back and pinned Higdon and one of the truck drivers between the two trucks. Both men were killed.
Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Walter L. Terry was killed in 1986 when he was thrown from his horse during a parade.
DPS trooper Jimmy Ray Carty Jr. succumbed to head injuries sustained attending training at the agency's academy on May 26, 2005.
Smith County Constable Dale David Geddie was killed when he answered a domestic dispute call on June 7, 2006.
Smith County Deputy Robert Britton was killed by an injured cow while directing traffic on March 28, 2011.
Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by a drunk driver while making a traffic stop on July 29, 2022.