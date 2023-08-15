Friday night high school football games in the state of Texas were not able to be streamed live for many years.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, and stadiums were limiting capacity, the UIL lifted those restrictions.
That led to the creation of the Bulldog Sports Network. Bret Swinney started by helping with the production of the Texan Live broadcast of Chapel Hill football games.
He then decided to do other Chapel Hill sports.
“I talked to Corey Marshall and Vincent Johnson, and we were like hey let’s do it for basketball,” Swinney said. “So I bought some equipment, and we did Chapel Hill basketball that season. Everyone was very receptive to it. We also did Chapel Hill baseball that year. We did another year of Chapel Hill football and basketball and thought we could really make this something.”
In 2022, they were asked to stream the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Classic and officially switched to the Northeast Texas Sports Network (NETSN).
“That’s kind of what really kicked it off,” Swinney said.
This past season, NETSN still did Chapel Hill football games while going to a variety of basketball games, including Lindale, LaPoynor, Martin’s Mill, Frankston, Brook Hill and Arp in the regular season. In the playoffs, they did games including Chapel Hill, Palestine, Center, Madisonville, Lufkin, Red Oak, Mount Pleasant, Forney, Martin’s Mill, LaPoynor, Grapeland and Frankston They also called the Class 4A Region II Boys Basketball Tournament.
They also called several baseball and softball games throughout the regular season and playoffs, including Lindale, Van, Chapel Hill, Pleasant Grove, Bullard, Kilgore, Hawkins, Frankston, Harleton, Douglass, Central Heights and Maypearl.
NETSN once again did the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Classic and Azalea Orthopedics became the network’s title sponsor.
“The main thing, that first full year, we just tried to build relationships with the schools and the coaches and athletic directors,” Swinney said. “This year, we’re trying to grow.”
Along with the growth has come the NETSN app that recently became live on Apple devices and on Android devices. You can also access their website, netsn.live.
The app features their live streams and also lists upcoming streams.
NETSN will have an audio-only broadcast of all Chapel Hill football games with the video being available on Texan Live. NETSN will have the video feed of the halftime show on their YouTube channel.
NETSN will also livestream all Center football games and other Roughrider sports throughout the year. Also on the schedule will be four Brook Hill football games, starting with the Guard’s game against Life Oak Cliff on Sept. 1 and including Grace Community at Brook Hill on Sept. 8. They will also do the Arp at Grand Saline football game on Oct. 6.
For the first time, NETSN will stream volleyball, starting with Ore City at Arp on Sept. 5.
There will also be multiple basketball games, including tournaments, baseball and softball games throughout the school year available on the app, the website and on YouTube.
“The app provides a better way for people to find us,” Swinney said. “People come up to us at games trying to find our content, and this makes it that much easier.”
During the football season, NETSN will also have weekly shows. “The Old Dawgs Show” will feature Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan and possibly a Chapel Hill football player each week. At 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, NETSN will have its Weekly Wrap Up Show, where they will discuss the previous Friday’s games. They will also do a “Beast from the East” show in conjunction with Grant (Goodwin) and Terry (Bennett) from Sideline to Sideline and L4 Media, where they will give their picks for the top 10 East Texas games each week.
In the preseason, they had a 6A/5A preview show on Aug. 2 and a Class 4A show on Aug. 9, both of which are available to watch on demand, and there will be a Class 3A/2A/private schools show at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Aug. 16.
The app will also feature East Texas scores, schedules and standings for football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball. Scores can be user-submitted. Fans can also participate in pick-em contests during the football season. Fans can follow their favorite teams throughout the year and get notifications when their game is live or they are mentioned on a show.
Swinney is the owner and founder of NETSN. He is joined by Marshall, Johnson, Keith Whitman, Kyle Owens, Rob Mullins, JD Watson, Mike Daniels, Larry Pierce, Rob Payne, Keaton Watlington, Chase Mayfield, Chris Mayfield, Claire Puckett and Isaiah Ates. Stephen Shires and Chris Watlington will call Center Roughrider sports. For more information, visit netsn.live.