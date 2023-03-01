For the third straight season the Neches Lady Tigers are headed to the UIL Girls State Basketball Tournament in San Antonio.
The Lady Tigers are making their 11th state tournament appearance and are seeking their sixth state championship.
Neches (32-2) is ranked No. 2 in the state and will tangle with West Texas powerhouse No. 7 Nazareth (29-9) in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Alamodome.
The other semifinal has No. 1 Huckabay (39-2) taking on unranked Mertzon Irion County (29-8) at 8:30 a.m.
The Class 1A title game is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Neches won titles in 1973 (Class B), 1976 (Class B), 2010 (Class 1A, Division II), 2011 (Class 1A Division II) and 2012 (Class 1A Division II).
The Lady Tigers' state tourney appearances were: 1972, 73, 75, 76, 2009, 10, 11, 12, 21, 22 and 2023.
Members of the Lady Tigers include: sophomore guard Joely Jenkins, junior Jessi Sumpter, junior Libby Raine, freshman Addison Spaith, sophomore Aubrey Kincade, freshman Kathryn Morgan, sophomore Sealy Hines, sophomore Rylee Jowell and Kacie Trimble.
Support staff includes: manager Averee Fox and statisticians Jeanette Reagan, Kelsee Wade, Lily Davis, Maylee Main, Rachel Fletcher, Emersyn Morton and Abigail Fletcher.
Andy Snider is the head coach of Neches.
Last year the Lady Tigers fell in the semifinals to Robert Lee, 46-44. Ackerly Sands won the title over Robert Lee, 60-33. In 2021, eventual champion Dodd City won over Neches in the semifinals, 65-30. Dodd City won the title over Nazareth 30-21.
Nazareth is appearing in its 31st state tournament (1976, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 84, 85, 86, 88, 89, 90, 91, 93, 96, 98, 2000, 01, 02, 05, 07, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23).
In 1976, Neches defeated Nazareth 50-46 in overtime in the semifinals. Neches then defeated Crawford 53-49 in the Class B state championship game.
The Swiftettes won six consecutive state crowns (1977-82). Other titles were in 1984-85, 1988-91, 1996, 2000-01, 2014-15, and 2017-2020.
In total, Nazareth has won 20 state championships.
Nazareth has playoff wins over Pringle Morse (83-16), Silverton (59-26), Valley (40-39), Whiteface (47-39) and Claude (26-24).
Neches has playoff wins over Zavalla (51-13), Milford (71-27), Brookeland (59-28), Rocksprings (60-43) and D'Hanis (68-34).
Neches, located in eastern Anderson County some four miles from the Neches River and nine miles from Palestine, is 266 miles from San Antonio. The community was founded in 1872 according to the Handbook of Texas. It was orginally named Nechesville.
In 1872 the International-Great Northern Railroad was built through the area, and J. J. Davis and Murdock McDonald, local landowners, donated land for a train station and a townsite.
The community changed its name to Neches in 1892.
Nazareth, a small farming community, is in east central Castro County, 58 miles south of Amarillo.
The town was established through the efforts of a Catholic priest, Joseph Reisdorff, who moved to the site in 1902. Father Reisdorff named his colony after the biblical Nazareth.
Nazareth is in the Panhandle and is 462 miles from San Antonio.