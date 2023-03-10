The UT Tyler Patriots are still dancing.
The Patriots, competing in their first NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament, broke out to seven-point halftime lead and then held off Colorado School of Mines, 73-63, in a first round South Central Regional Tournament game on Friday in the Junell Center on the campus of Angelo State University in San Angelo.
UT Tyler (25-7) advances to the Round of 32 to meet either Angelo State or West Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The No. 4 seeded Orediggers end their season at 24-7.
The No. 5 seeded Patriots were led by Meagan Mendazona, who poured in 23 points on 50% shooting. She was 7 of 8 at the free throw line and added eight rebounds.
Lovisa Hevinder (19 points) and Lauren Cortinas (10 points) were also in double figures for UT Tyler.
Others scoring for the Patriots were Tina Machalova (9), Frances King (6), Montse Gutierrez (3) and Ella Bradley (3).
After taking a 34-27 halftime lead, the Orediggers pulled within 45-42 in the latter portion of the third period as Shelby Nichols canned a 3-pointer. But just before the buzzer, King launched a 28-footer that swished the net as the clock expired to give UT Tyler a 51-45 advantage.
The Patriots then went on a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter as Hevinder hit a trey and a basket, Cortinas added a 3-pointer and Mendazona connected on a two-pointer for a 61-45 advantage.
Ashley Steffeck led Mines with 27 points with Nichols adding 10. Steffeck had 13 rebounds and Sammy Van Sickle had 11.
Bradley had nine boards for UT Tyler with Hevinder adding eight and Machalova grabbing seven.
UT Tyler was 8 of 19 from 3-point (Hevinder, 3; Cortinas, 2; Gutierrez, 1; Machalova, 1; King, 1) and 19 of 26 at the free throw line.
The Orediggers were 8 of 40 from long distance (Steffeck, 4; Jessica Rios, 2; Nichols, 1; Jenna Silbert, 1) and 9 of 12 at the charity stripe.