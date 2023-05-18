UT Tyler scored five runs in the second half and then held off West Texas A&M to register a 6-5 win on Thursday in Game 1 of their NCAA Division II Super Regional softball series at Irwin Ballpark.
Game 2 of the South Central Regional best-of-three series is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. If the Patriots (58-4) win, they clinched a berth in the NCAA Division College World Series.
If the Lady Buffs (50-7) win, a third game will be needed. The if-necessary game is slated for 5:30 p.m. Friday.
UT Tyler won its 35th consecutive game and remained unbeaten at home (32-0) with pitcher Tatum Goff improving to 37-0 in the circle.
Goff, the Rusk native, did not have her best stuff, allowing two home runs (Ruby Salzman, Diana Murtha), but otherwise was her ace-life self. She pitched six innings, giving up six hits and five runs (4 earned) while striking out six and walking two.
Shea O'Leary relieved Goff in the seventh after the Lady Buffs pulled within 6-5 after Salzman's two-run homer to right field. O'Leary got her fourth save of the season by retiring the West Texas A&M hitters in order for the final three outs.
Emilee Boyer (18-3) took the loss. She was hurt by seven walks with almost every Patriot hitter going to 3-2 in the first two innings. Boyer pitched two innings, allowing five hits and five runs with a strikeout. Heidi Vortherms was stellar in relief, giving up one hit and one run with three strikeouts and no walks.
The Lady Buffs from Canyon took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second as Gabriella Valforte singled up the middle and moved to second on a walk to Julie Guzman. The runners moved up a base on Braeland Booth's sacrifice bunt. Valforte scored on Brittni Rufus' groundout to second.
The Patriots then plated five runs in the bottom of the inning with five singles and three walks.
After an out, Keely Castillo walked on a 3-2 pitch and was followed by infield singles from Cassidi Mullen and JT Smith to load the bases. Sam Schott, a native of Longview and graduate of Spring Hill High School, walked on a 3-2 pitch to force in Castillo to tie the game at 1-1.
Courtney Plocheck followed with a single up the middle to drive in two runs, scoring Mullen and Smith, for a 3-1 advantage.
Michelle Arias singled up the middle to drive home Schott, but Plocheck was out at the plate on a throw from shortstop Madison Johnson to third baseman Murtha and finally to catcher Booth for the tag.
Avery Farr followed with a walk on a 3-2 pitch and Audrey Escamilla singled to center, scoring Arias for the 5-1 lead.
West Texas A&M pulled within 5-3 in the third on a Murtha two-run homer to left. Boyer was hit by a pitch just before Murtha's blast.
The Patriots went back on top 6-3 in the bottom of the third as Amanda Marek blasted a home run over the center field fence.
That's the way it stayed until the seventh.