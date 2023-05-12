The UT Tyler Patriots are one win away from returning to the Super Softball Regionals next week.
Tatum Goff tossed a complete game and the Patriots had clutch at-bats in the seventh inning as UT Tyler scored a 2-0 win over Oklahoma Christian on Friday in the unbeaten game of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional at Irwin Ballpark.
The Patriots, who won their 33rd consecutive game to improve to 56-4, advance to the championship game at noon Saturday against either Oklahoma Christian or Lubbock Christian. A second game would be needed if UT Tyler falls in the first game.
In the seventh inning against OCU, Courtney Plocheck had an RBI walk and Michelle Arias came through with an RBI single.
Goff, a junior from Rusk, improve to 36-0 in the circle, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking one.
Former UT Tyler Patriot Payton Foster, a graduate student from Hudson, pitched for the Eagles, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out three and walking two.
After an out in the seventh inning, Cassidi Mullen walked and moved to second on JT Smith's infield single. Jill Dickson then relieved Foster in the circle. Sam Schott, a Spring Hill High School graduate, was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Then on four straight pitches, Plocheck walked to force in Mullen with the first run of the game. Smith then came home for a 2-0 lead when Arias reached on an infield single.
That was it for the scoring as the Oklahoma Christian got a final at-bat.
Goff set the Eagles down in order for the win.
Schott and Avery Farr each had two hits in the game for the Patriots with Mullen adding a base knock.
Grace Davis had a stolen base for UT Tyler.
Brooklin Bain belted a double for OCU with singles from Whitney Walde and Boo Robinson.
The Eagles threaten in the fifth inning as Kiley Brewster walked, followed by a single from Robinson. A fielder's choice put runners at first and third. But the Patriots came through with a double play as Marissa Powell lined out to shortstop Plocheck who fired to first baseman Farr to double-off Kiley Brewster.
LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN 6, ST. EDWARD'S 2
In the first elimination game, Hope Banales (3 singles) and Riley Flores (2 singles, 1 double) each had three hits to help power Lubbock Christian to a 6-2 win over St. Edward's.
The Chaparrals stayed alive in the tourney, while the Hilltoppers were eliminated.
Banales and Kasey Flores each drove in two runs for LCU. Tiarra Delrosario and Kasey Flores each had two hits with Skylar Herrera and Ally Oyanguren adding a hit apiece. Kamryn Gibbs also drove in a run.
Scoring runs were Berkeley Quinn, Delrosario, Banales, Sydnee Bowlin, Victoria Owens and Gibbs.
Maxine Valdez (17-6) went five innings in the circle for the Chaps, allowing two hits and a run with eight strikeouts and no walks. Ashlinn Hamilton pitched the final two innings (2 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts).
Cadie Belle Currie (15-11) took the loss for the Hilltoppers, pitching 3.1 innings while allowing eight hits and six runs (5 earned) with four walks. Kylen Padgett hurled the final 3.2 innings, giving up four hits and no runs with two strikeouts and three walks.
Arianna Vidales had two hits for St. Ed's with Alexis Massie and Katie Dillon adding hits. Vidales and Massie each had RBIs with Vidales and Megan Morris scoring runs.
---
NCAA Division II South Central I
Softball Regional
Hosted by UT Tyler at Irwin Ballpark
Thursday, May 11
Game 1: No. 1 UT Tyler 7, No. 8 St. Edward’s 4
Game 2: No. 4 Oklahoma Christian 9, No. 5 Lubbock Christian 1
Friday, May 12
Game 3: UT Tyler 2, Oklahoma Christian 0
Game 4: Lubbock Christian 6, St. Edward's 2, St. Edward's eliminated
Game 5: Oklahoma Christian vs. Lubbock Christian
Saturday, May 13
Game 6: UT Tyler vs. Game 5 winner, noon
Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m., if necessary