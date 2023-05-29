Six teams from Texas have earned bids to the NCAA Division I Baseball tournament, the organization announced on Monday.
Grabbing berths from the Lone Star State include Dallas Baptist, Sam Houston State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
All the schools will be hitting the road as no regionals will be in their home state. The tournament begins on Friday.
The Southeastern Conference led with 10 school earning bids (Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt).
Next was the Atlantic Coast Conference with eight (Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest).
The Big 12 Conference has six bids (Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia). They were followed by the Pac-12 with five (Arizona, Oregon, Oregon St., Stanford, Washington) and the Sun Belt with four (Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, Troy).
Dallas Baptist
The Patriots are making their ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
DBU (45-14), Conference USA regular season champions, is the No. 2 seed in the Stillwater, Oklahoma Regional.
The Patriots will face No. 3 Washington (34-18) at noon Friday (ESPN+). No. 1 Oklahoma State (41-18) plays No. 4 Oral Roberts (46-11) at 6 p.m. (ESPN+).
It also marks Dallas Baptist's 12th trip to the NCAA postseason in program history (DBU joined the NCAA Division I ranks in 2004 and became eligible for the postseason in 2006).
Oklahoma State is the No. 11 overall national seed.
The winner of the Stillwater Regional advances to the Super Regionals to meet the winner of the Nashville, Tennessee Regional (No. 6 national seed Vanderbilt, Eastern Illinois, Oregon, Xavier).
Sam Houston State
The Bearkats are making their 13th NCAA tournament and will play in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana Regional.
Sam Houston earned an automatic berth after winning the Western Athletic Conference Tournament over the weekend at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona. The Kats defeated Utah Valley twice (12-10, 21-1) on Saturday to win the WAC crown.
The third-seeded Bearkats (38-23) will play second-seeded Oregon State (39-18) at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN+) at Alex Box Stadium. Top-seeded LSU (41-15), which is the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, will face fourth-seeded Tulane (19-40) at 2 p.m. (ESPNU).
The last time Sam Houston made an NCAA Regional was in 2017 when the Kats topped Texas Tech twice in Lubbock to advance to the program's first-ever Super Regional in Tallahassee, Florida.
The winner of the Baton Rouge Regional advances to the Super Regional to meet the winner of the Lexington, Kentucky Regional (No. 12 national seed Kentucky, Ball State, West Virginia, Indiana).
TCU
The Big 12 Tournament champion Horned Frogs are in their 19th NCAA tourney, including 17 of the last 19 years. It is also TCU's sixth straight postseason appearance.
TCU (37-22) is the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville, Arkansas Regional and will face No. 3 Arizona (33-24) at 8 p.m. Friday (ESPNU). Arkansas (41-16), the No. 3 national seed, will face Santa Clara (35-18) at 2 p.m. (ESPN+).
The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will play the winner of the Terre Haute, Indiana Regional in the Super Regionals. The four teams in that region include No. 14 seed Indiana State, Iowa, North Carolina and Wright State.
TCU defeated Oklahoma State, 12-5, in the Big 12 Conference final on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Third baseman Brayden Taylor was named Most Valuable Player of the tourney. Taylor belted his 21st homer of the season and 46th of his career. Other Horned Frogs on the all-tourney team were relief pitcher Ben Abeldt, catcher Karson Bowen, designated hitter Kurtis Byrne and outfielder Elijah Nunez.
Texas
The Longhorns are making their 62nd appearance, an NCAA record. They are tied with LSU for second with six CWS titles. USC leads with 12 crowns.
The Longhorns (38-20) are the No. 2 seed in the Coral Gables, Florida Regional and are joined by their Friday opponent No. 3 seed Louisiana, No. 4 seed Maine and top-seeded host Miami.
Texas opens on Friday at 1 p.m. CT against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (40-22) at Alex Rodriguez Park, with the game broadcast on Longhorn Network. Miami (40-19) faces No. 4 Maine (32-19) at 6 p.m. (ESPN+).
The Hurricanes are the No. 9 overall seed and the winner of the Coral Gables Regional will face the winner of the Stanford, California Regional (No. 8 national seed Stanford, San Jose State, Texas A&M, California State Fullerton).
Texas A&M
The Aggies earned their 37th bid to the NCAA tourney and will take part in the Stanford, California regional.
Texas A&M (36-25) is the No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 Cal State-Fullerton (31-22) at 9 p.m. Friday (ESPN2) at Sunken Diamond.
Stanford (38-16) is the No. 8 national seed and will face No. 4 San Jose State (31-25) at 4 p.m. (ESPN+).
A&M made a run to the Southeastern Conference Tournament final in Hoover, Alabama. On Sunday, the Aggies fell to Vanderbilt, 10-4. Along the way to the final, the Aggies knocked off LSU and Arkansas.
The winner of the Stanford Regional advances to the Super Regionals to face the Coral Gables Regional (No. 9 Miami, Texas, Louisiana, Maine).
Texas Tech
The Red Raiders were selected to their seventh consecutive NCAA tourney and 17th overall. They will play in the Gainesville, Florida Regional.
Texas Tech (39-21) was selected as an at-large team, joining host and 1-seed Florida (44-14), also the national 2-seed, along with 2-seed UConn (43-15) and 4-seed Florida A&M (29-28).
The SEC's Florida and Big East's UConn were at-large selections like the Red Raiders while Florida A&M was an automatic qualifier by virtue of winning the SWAC conference tournament title, defeating Bethune-Cookman 9-6 in its championship game.
Texas Tech plays UConn at 11 a.m. Friday (ESPNU), followed by Florida vs. Florida A&M at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+).
The winner of the Gainesville Regional will face the Columbia, South Carolina Regional winner (No. 15 national seed South Carolina, Central Connecticut State, Campbell, NC State).
---
2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Games
Friday, June 2, 2023 (all times Central)
Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn
Auburn, Ala.
No. 2 Southern Mississippi (41-17) vs. No. 3 Samford (36-23), 1 p.m., ESPN+
No. 1 Auburn (34-21-1) vs. No. 4 Penn (32-14), 6 p.m., ESPN+
---
Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU
Baton Rouge, La.
No. 1 LSU (43-15) vs. No. 4 Tulane (19-40), 2 p.m., ESPNU
No. 2 Oregon St. (39-18) vs. No. 3 Sam Houston (38-23), 7 p.m., ESPN+
---
Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia
Charlottesville, Va.
No. 1 Virginia (45-12) vs. No. 4 Army West Point (38-16), 11 a.m., ESPN+
No. 2 East Carolina (45-17) vs. No. 3 Oklahoma (31-26), 6 p.m., ESPN2
---
Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson
Clemson, S.C.
No. 1 Clemson (43-17) vs. No. 4 Lipscomb (36-24), noon, ESPN+
No. 2 Tennessee (38-19) vs. No. 3 Charlotte (34-26), 5 p.m., ESPNU
---
Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina
Columbia, S.C.
No.2 Campbell (44-13) vs. No. 3 NC State (35-19), noon, ACCN
No.1 South Carolina (39-19) vs. No. 4 Central Conn. St. (36-12), 6 p.m., ESPN+
---
Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina
Conway, S.C.
No. 2 Duke (35-21) vs. No. 3 UNCW (34-21), noon, ESPN+
No. 1 Coastal Carolina (39-19) vs. No. 4 Rider (35-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+
---
Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Fla.)
Coral Gables, Fla.
No. 2 Texas (38-20) vs. No. 3 Louisiana (40-22), 1 p.m., LHN
No. 1 Miami (FL) (40-19) vs. No. 4 Maine (32-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+
---
Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas
Fayetteville, Ark.
No. 1 Arkansas (41-16) vs. No. 4 Santa Clara (35-18), 2 p.m., ESPN+
No. 2 TCU (37-22) vs. No. 3 Arizona (33-24), 8 p.m., ESPNU
---
Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida
Gainesville, Fla.
No. 2 UConn (43-15) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (39-21), 11 a.m., ESPNU
No. 1 Florida (44-14) vs. No. 4 Florida A&M (29-28), 4:30 p.m., ESPN+
---
Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky
Lexington, Ky.
No. 1 Kentucky (36-18) vs. No. 4 Ball St. (36-21), 11 a.m., SECN
No. 2 West Virginia (39-18) vs. No. 3 Indiana (41-18), 6 p.m., ESPN+
---
Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt
Nashville, Tenn.
No. 2 Oregon (37-20) vs. No. 3 Xavier (37-23), noon, ESPN+
No. 1 Vanderbilt (41-18) vs. No. 4 Eastern Illinois (38-19), 7 p.m., SECN
---
Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford
Stanford, Calif.
No. 1 Stanford (38-16) vs. No. 4 San Jose St. (31-25), 4 p.m., ESPN+
No. 2 Texas A&M (36-25) vs. No. 3 Cal St. Fullerton (31-22), 9 p.m., ESPN2
---
Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.
Stillwater, Okla.
No. 2 Dallas Baptist (45-14) vs. No. 3 Washington (34-18), noon, ESPN+
No. 1 Oklahoma St. (41-18) vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts (46-11), 6 p.m., ESPN+
---
Terre Haute Regional hosted by Indiana St.
Terre Haute, Ind.
No. 1 Indiana St. (42-15) vs. No. 4 Wright St. (39-21), noon, ESPN+
No. 2 Iowa (42-14) vs. No. 3 North Carolina (35-22), 6 p.m., ACCN
---
Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
No. 2 Boston College (35-18) vs. No. 3 Troy (39-20), 2 p.m., ESPN+
No. 1 Alabama (40-19) vs. No. 4 Nicholls (34-22), 6 p.m., ESPN+
---
Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, N.C.
No. 2 Maryland (41-19) vs. No. 3 Northeastern (44-14), noon, ESPN+
No. 1 Wake Forest (47-10) vs. No. 4 George Mason (34-25), 6 p.m., ESPN+