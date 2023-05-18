Hayden Clearman hit two home runs and Jordan Gochenour had four doubles as UT Tyler scored a 17-4 win over Metro State Denver in the Patriots’ first NCAA Division II postseason baseball appearance on Thursday.
UT Tyler (38-17) advances to play either Angelo State or MSU Denver (42-13) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. All games are being played on Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium in San Angelo.
Gochenour was 4 for 5 with two RBIs as the Patriots pounded out 21 hits. Kaston Mason (3 singles), Austin Ochoa (2 singles, 1 double) and Clearman (2 HRs, 1 single) all had three hits.
Clearman also drove in four runs. Lane Hutchinson and Carson Cox also added homers for the Patriots.
Ethan Bedgood, Hutchinson, Adrian Minjares and Cox each had two hits apiece. Other RBIs were from Cox (3), Gochenour (2), Bedgood (2), Hutchinson (2), Minjares (2) and Ochoa (1).
Dylan Blomquist pitched eight solid innings for UT Tyler, allowing six hits and three runs (2 earned) with five strikeouts and no walks. Justin Schrader pitched one inning, giving up two hits and a run with one strikeout and no walks.
Jayden Cordova and Zach Paschke hit homers for the Roadrunners.