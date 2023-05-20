A trip to the Super Regionals will be on the line on Sunday as UT Tyler plays San Angelo in the NCAA South Central Regional baseball final on Sunday in San Angelo.
The No. 4 Patriots (39-18) and the No. 1 Rams (49-9) meet at 2 p.m. Sunday on Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.
On Saturday, Angelo State won the first game with UT Tyler, 10-1, before the Patriots bounced for a clutch 4-3 victory to force a third game.
GAME ONE
While the Rams won 10-1, Ethan Bedgood put his name in the UT Tyler record book with a first-inning double. It was Bedgood's 89th hit of 2023, setting a Patriot mark for hits in a season. He moved the record to 90 with a hit in the second game.
Angelo State scored four runs in the bottom the first en route to the win.
The Rams had 15 hits with four from hits from Jacob Guerrero and three hits and three RBIs by Jordan Williams. Austin Beck had a triple with doubles from Guerrero, Tripp Clark and Williams.
Bryce Jewell had a triple for the Patriots with Blake LaBuda hitting a double along with Bedgood. Tommy van de Sanden adding a single and an RBI.
Kade Bragg (13-1) got the win, going 7.1 innings while allowing two hits and no runs with five strikeouts and one walks.
Miles Clack (7-3) took the loss.
GAME TWO
After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Patriots rallied for a 4-3 win.
Brayden Freeman got the start for UT Tyler, but got only one out. A walk followed by four straight hits to give the Rams a 3-0 lead.
UT Tyler coach Brent Porche went to Garrett Arredondo (5-0) out of the bullpen, and the sophomore from Sugar Land delivered a career performance, pitching 8.2 innings while giving up just two hits and no runs with nine strikeouts and three walks. His previous high this season was five innings.
Jordan Gochenour drew a leadoff walk, and then Kaston Mason joined Bedgood in putting his name in the UT Tyler record book as he smashed a pitch over the left center field wall for a home run and a new single season UT Tyler record for home runs (14).
The Patriots tied the game at 3-3 as Gochenour hit a homer over the right center field fence.
UT Tyler went on top 4-3 in the sixth inning.
Lane Hutchinson led things off with a single to left field, and Hayden Clearman followed with a single up the middle to put runners on the corners with no outs. Adrian Minjares stepped up to the plate and his grounder to the pitcher took a funny hop and allowed Hutchinson to score without a throw at the plate.
After the Patriots went scoreless in the eighth, Arredondo stepped right back onto the mound in the ninth. He got the first hitter on a strikeout, and then Austin Ochoa made a tremendous defensive play at third to record the second out. That left the Rams down to their final out, and Arredondo would force the harmless popout to shortstop to complete the win for UT Tyler.
The Patriots offense was led by Mason, Hayden Clearman and Carson Cox as they each totaled a pair of hits. Mason had a pair of RBIs with his two run blast, and Gochenour and Adrian Minjares each drove in the tying and game winning runs, respectively.