Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for the death of his fiancée Gabrielle Petito, investigators announced Friday.
The FBI released a statement on Friday afternoon that said the investigation will be closed in the near future.
According to the FBI, investigators reviewed a notebook that revealed written statements by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito's death.
Investigators did not immediately reveal what those statements said.
#FBIDenver issues a final investigative update on the Gabrielle Petito Case. https://t.co/44SiImlo6C pic.twitter.com/IygdHuIWbv— FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) January 21, 2022
The FBI opened its investigation into the disappearance of Petito, 22, on Sept. 12 after reports from Petito's family that she was missing. She and Laundrie had been on a cross-country trip together and Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida in his fiancée's van without her.
The FBI, working with federal, state and local officials, organized a search of a remote area within the Grand Teton National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
About three weeks after her last known communication, a search team located Petito's remains on Sept. 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area where she and Laundrie had been seen together.
The Teton County Coroner’s Office concluded Petito died of “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation.” While law enforcement investigated all logical leads, the investigation quickly focused on the last person believed to see her alive — Laundrie.
Days after Petito's body was found, a federal warrant was issued for Laundrie in connection to the case.
Laundrie was eventually named a person of interest in the disappearance as a manhunt that gained nationwide attention was underway.
In October, human remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in October and confirmed to be Laundrie. Results of a report from the District 12 Medical Examiner's Office in Sarasota, Florida showed Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement on Friday. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family. The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world.
"On behalf of the FBI, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the public for the thousands of tips that were provided during the investigation, and to our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their work throughout the investigation.”