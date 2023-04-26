Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.